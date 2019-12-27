Alessandra Ambrosio Is A Seaside Goddess Wearing A Skimpy Red Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Former Victoria’s Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio posted a fantastic new photograph of herself to Instagram on Thursday evening. The model was shown kneeling on a dock overlooking turquoise waters while tying her brunette hair up into a bun.

Even though Alessandra’s rust-colored bikini is tiny, overall, the picture is not scandalous. It’s actually somewhat modest compared to some of her previous photos. Since her back is facing the camera, Alessandra’s chest is not visible in the picture. Only the slightest curve of her breast can be seen due to the angle. However, the model is showing off her perky behind, and her tanned curves look incredible.

The stunner is seen looking out into the sea. As mentioned, her dark hair is in the process of being tied up into a bun. Her shoulders and back are on display, the curve of her spine creating an elegant pose.

Alessandra opted to wear a pair of sunglasses, earrings, and what appears to be two different necklaces as accessories for the picture.

It’s not clear where the photograph was taken, but Alessandra states she’s enjoying a vacation in the photo caption.

Alessandra’s 10.2 million followers were overjoyed with the steamy new photo from the bombshell model. Her photograph already has more than 90,000 likes and 300 comments from her many admirers.

Many of Alessandra’s followers wrote in Portuguese in her comments section. She has fans across the globe, but Portuguese was the most common language spoken in the comments of her snapshot. A great many of her admirers also couldn’t seem to describe the beauty adequately with words and instead opted to spam her with endearing emoji instead.

Most of the emoji her fans selected were hearts, flames, and praise-hands, or some combination of all three.

“Best. Christmas. Present. Ever,” wrote one excited fan.

“You are an absolutely beautiful and incredibly gorgeous lady,” said a second person.

“Thank you for the belated Christmas gift,” added a third admirer.

“Yass queen, iconic as always!!!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Alessandra had worn this same bikini in a photo she posted last week. In that picture, her lower back tattoo was visible, but it looks like the model pulled her bottoms up far enough to hide it in the picture posted from today. Since the two bikinis are the same, we know that her bottoms, at least, are from Lunar, although it’s not clear if the top is also from Lunar or not.