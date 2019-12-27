Donald Trump Is Worse Threat To World Peace Than Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin, German Public Says In New Poll

A new YouGov survey finds that in Germany, Donald Trump is considered the number one threat to world peace, and it's not even a close call.

The greatest threat to peace in the world is not Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, or even Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The most dangerous world leader is Donald Trump of the United States of America — at least, that was the verdict of the German public this week, according to a YouGov survey reported by DW, the English-language news service of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

In fact, in the poll of 2,024 Germans who were asked to choose from a list that also included Kim, Putin, Khamenei, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, more than twice as many said that they considered Trump the world’s greatest threat to peace than said the same of second-place finisher Kim, according to the DW report.

Trump was named “most dangerous” by 41 percent of the German public, according to the poll, compared to just 17 percent for Kim.

Following his impeachment last week, Trump remains unpopular at home, as well. As his approval rating remains mired in a record slump, lower than any president since 1945 when the first approval polls were conducted, approximately half of all Americans want to see him removed from office via the impeachment proceeding, polls show.

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was rated as less dangerous than Donald Trump by the German public. Getty Images

In the German YouGov poll, Putin and Khamenei were rated “most dangerous” by eight percent each, while China’s Xi is seen by only seven percent of Germans as the planet’s greatest threat to global peace.

A similar poll taken by YouGov in 2018 also showed that Germans saw Trump as the world’s most dangerous leader, though the previous poll asked respondents to choose only among Trump, Kim, and Putin. Xi and Khamenei were excluded.

In that poll, 48 percent rated Trump the world’s worst threat to peace. Last year’s poll also asked Germans if they considered Trump or Putin “more powerful.” In that survey, Trump came in a distant second, with 44 percent believing the Russian president had more power than Trump, and only 29 percent seeing the situation the other way around, according to DW.

Putin was also rated “more competent” than Trump by 56 percent of Germans in 2018, with only five percent believing that Trump was a more competent leader than his Russian counterpart.

A separate poll, by the Kantar Institute and reported by DW, also revealed the low esteem in which Germans hold Trump. In that poll, Trump was rated the “least trustworthy” world leader, with 89 percent saying that they had “very little trust” in Trump, who edged out Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The Turkish strongman earned “very little” trust from 86 percent of the German public.