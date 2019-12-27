WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt And Roman Reigns Being Kept Apart Until ‘WrestleMania 36’

WWE could be building to something very big for next year.

Even though it is still December, WWE is already making plans for WrestleMania 36 which will be its biggest event of 2020. Some matches may already be in place behind-the-scenes, and it appears as if “The Fiend” is going to be in one of them. Rumors are currently swirling that the company is planning on keeping Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns as far apart from one another until its time for them to clash on the grand stage.

Since his return from injury and storyline-limbo, Bray Wyatt has been one of the biggest stars in the entire company. His alter-ego of “The Fiend” has captivated the fans and he is currently the WWE Universal Champion for the blue brand on Friday Night SmackDown.

With the Royal Rumble right around the corner, the backstage plans for WrestleMania 36 are being put together. Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Ringside News, states that the fans haven’t even seen the beginning of a very big feud, but the wheels have already started turning on it.

Roman Reigns has not really been involved in the title scene for months now, but according to rumors, he will soon be back in it. It appears as if Reigns and Wyatt are purposely being kept apart by WWE in order to build up the anticipation of a future match.

Usually, the WWE fans are given hints as to what they can expect for the WrestleMania card, but this one may be kept more of a secret.

According to Sportskeeda, the betting odds are still in favor of Reigns taking on The Rock at WrestleMania 36, but that is still a long shot. In order for that to happen, The Rock would need to free up enough time from Hollywood to build-up the match and also get into a position that has him risking injury.

One of the more likely options is Reigns taking on Wyatt for the Universal Title or going after Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. If the latter were to end up happening, though, it would require one of the superstars to move brands and jump to the other.

Right now, nothing is set in stone for the big pay-per-view and anything is possible to change in the coming months. Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt is likely going to be in one of the top matches on the WrestleMania 36 match, but against who? Rumors are already flying about it being against Roman Reigns, but there is still plenty of time for things to unfold.