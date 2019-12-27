Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Smolders In High-Cut Bodysuit: ‘Me And Santa Go Way Back’

Lindsey Pelas is smoking hot in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Pelas has never been a stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure for fans while clad in a wide range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, and more. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Pelas sizzled in another sexy outfit that sent her them into a frenzy.

In the stunning new post, Pelas shared not just one but two brand new photos for her 9 million-plus follower. In the first photo in the series of two, Pelas struck a pose against a wall. She did not specifically reveal where she was located, but by the looks of things, it was somewhere warm. For the photo op, the blond model looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face while running one hand through her long locks and placing the other on her hip.

Like she normally does, Pelas wore her long, blond locks down and curled and also wore a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and mascara. Her sexy figure was on full display in a high-cut blue bodysuit that left little to the imagination, showing off her toned and tanned legs and much of her cleavage. She completed the red-hot look by wearing a chunky white belt around her waist.

In the second photo in the series, Pelas rocked the same outfit but struck a slightly different pose.

The photos have only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 26,000 likes, in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and simply flooded the post with their choice of emoji.

“Perfect look and hope you had an amazing christmas,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart emoji.

Loading...

“You look absolutely amazing in that. Wow,” another social media user wrote, also trailing their post with a few emoji.

“You were the first girl he put on the naughty list,” a third fan joked, adding a flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful my love my princess beautiful my love precious kiss my face nice my smile precious my eyes beautiful,” one more chimed in.