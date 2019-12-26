Mathilde Tantot Goes Nude In New Bathtub Photo Set On Instagram

Mathilde Tantot shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today. It consisted of four images, all shot in the same bathroom as she was preparing to take a bath.

The first three pictures showed her with a thong. However, the last shot was the most revealing. Mathilde was seen going completely nude, with the photo being barely censored for social media.

In this picture, the blonde was seen leaning her left hand on a low sink. She reached her other hand forward, and arched her back slightly. Her left hip tattoo was visible, but her face was obscured by her locks. The model added a black, broken-heart emoji on her chest to censor her curves. Behind her was a black, tiled wall and a white vanity with tons of beauty products piled on top.

The other three photos were of Mathilde in a sheer black thong. She faced her back to the camera and showed off her derriere. The stunner was seen playing with her hair, leaning forward by a tub, and adjusting her thong.

The photo of the model by the tub showed her reaching her hands out, if she were testing the warmth of the water. The tub was filled halfway. Beside the tub on the other wall were white windows that were covered with sheer, light curtains.

Fans left plenty of compliments in the comments section for Mathilde.

“I love retro pictures more like this please,” requested an admirer.

“More like picture number 4, love your silhouette,” wrote a follower.

“Same bathroom u and ur twin,” noted a fan.

They likely noticed her identical twin sister, Pauline’s, newest update. She was seen going nude in the bathtub.

Others were interested in the upcoming festivities.

“Where will you be on your birthday?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

“France,” responded the model.

Her birthday is on December 29, so it’s only three days away. It looks like she’ll be enjoying it in her home country.

In addition, the bombshell previously shared another series of nude photos. This time, she was seen in the shower. The photographer captured the image from outside, with the shower wall being a large window. Mathilde threw her head back while propping her leg in front of her. She added a small pink butterfly to her chest to censor the look. The sun streamed into the shower, and also reflected off the window. These pictures were taken on a sunny day.