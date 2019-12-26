Jojo Babie Shows Off Underboob In New Instagram Pic

Jojo Babie posted a new Instagram pic to her page today, where she showed off her underboob in a crop top.

The top was baggy with long sleeves and included a front-tie knot that made the shirt incredibly short. Jojo also placed her hands on her head, which made the shirt ride up even more. This all meant that her underboob was on full display in the shot.

She paired it with a pair of matching, black thong bottoms that rested high on her waist.

The stunner posed in front of a row of white windows that showed some green foliage visible outside. The light streamed in and gave the picture a somewhat washed look. Jojo glanced down at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face, sitting against a small ledge and keeping her legs together while popping her left knee.

Her hair was down in a heavy right part and her wavy locks fell down the side of her chest. She sported dark eyeshadow and likely some lipstick, although it was hard to tell. Her only accessories appeared to be her glittering belly button ring.

It wasn’t just the image that was flirty either, as Jojo prompted her many admirers to share their favorite pick-up line in the comments section.

Many people obliged and shared their favorite lines.

“Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears,” wrote a follower.

“You must be a parking ticket: got FINE written all over yer,” said an admirer.

“You’re so d*mn gorgeous that I’m almost going blind. Haha,” noted a fan.

Loading...

But not everyone was on board.

“No pick up lines… because it’s corny. Make eye contact, say hello and introduce yourself,” suggested a fourth Instagram user.

The bombshell took the time to respond to many of her followers’ comments. She’s known for consistently interacting with her fan base, which might attribute to some of her success on social media.

In addition, Jojo shared another update earlier this month where she flaunted her underboob. This time, she opted for a red crop top and thong bottoms. The top had long sleeves and a high cut, which meant that her choice to go braless allowed her chest to be seen. The model posed on her knees and leaned back onto her arms. She gave a sultry look while her hair cascaded down her back in luxurious curls.