Donald Trump Jr. Slams CBC For Cutting His Father Out Of ‘Home Alone 2’

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) cut Donald Trump out of its broadcast of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Donald Trump Jr. isn’t letting it slide. The 41-year-old businessman took to Instagram Thursday to blast the broadcaster for its decision and accuse the media as a whole of promoting liberal values, Breitbart reports.

“Absolutely pathetic,” he wrote. “The liberal media like [CBC] is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully.” He continued:

“Imagine being so pathetic in your quest to attain some BS level of wokeness that you need to cut out a scene that is probably one of the the most famous cameos of the era? Imagine being so ‘triggered’ that you can’t even leave a Christmas movie alone without editing.”

Trump Jr. suggested CBC’s decision is a reflection of what the right is “up against in 2020,” claiming that such a filter is similar to the way “most people receive their news.”

“This is why it’s not a fair fight, but this is also why we will win,” Trump Jr. continued, suggesting that people are “fed up” with such filtering and attacking the left-wing media for a “bias” he claims is “so flagrant” that such outlets don’t try to hide it.

Trump Jr. ended his rant by labeling the media with a phrase that his father has used so many times before: the “enemy of the people.”

Donald Trump’s cameo was cut out of ‘Home Alone 2’ for recent holiday airings in Canada pic.twitter.com/2BlKYHfzRu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 26, 2019

The original Home Alone 2 featured a 10-second cameo from the 1992 film in which Trump gives character Kevin McCallister — played by actor Macaulay Culkin — directions to the lobby of the hotel. Many users reportedly took to social media to blast CBC for its decision and suggested that its state funding should be revoked.

According to CBC, the decision to remove the Trump cameo was not political in nature but instead to make more time for commercials.

Trump Jr. previously took aim at airport bookseller t Hudson News, which he claimed was not stocking his book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Newsweek reported. He said at the time that some of his friends were having a hard time finding his book at some airport stores and appeared to imply that the book’s absence was politically motivated.

Trump Jr. was also the center of controversy when he walked out of one of his Triggered book launches after he was heckled for refusing to do a question-and-answer section. According to Trump Jr., his decision to skip such a period was to avoid giving liberal social media posters soundbites to use against him.