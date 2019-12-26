Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Looks Smoking Hot In Blush Pink Gown

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling update in which she rocked a blush pink gown that revealed a tantalizing amount of skin.

Hilde referred to the picture as “double trouble” in the caption of the post, since she posed in front of a full-length mirror for a stunning shot. Hilde rocked the blush pink gown, and though her cleavage wasn’t visible from the angle she took the shot at, fans could see a hint of the low-cut neckline. Spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the silky blush pink fabric wrapped around her toned physique. The pale hue of the gown looked stunning with Hilde’s bronzed skin.

The gown cascaded all the way to the floor, but the look had a scandalously high slit that exposed Hilde’s entire leg, as well as a sliver of her hip. She posed with her leg slightly bent and the mirror made the snap even more tantalizing. Hilde’s blond locks were piled on top of her head in a messy up-do, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a bracelet and gold choker necklace.

Her makeup was simple yet stunning, and done in away that accentuated her natural beauty. She rocked soft pink lips, a dose of highlighter to accentuate her bone structure, and eye makeup that emphasized her stunning eyes. The dress she wore was from the brand Hot Miami Styles, a brand that Hilde has rocked several times on her Instagram page.

Hilde didn’t include a geotag in the post that indicated exactly where the snap was taken, but a door with a brown frame was visible behind her, and she stood in a space that had neutral tiled floors and a clean, modern look.

Hilde’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 70,900 likes within just seven hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble rocked by the stunner from Australia.

“Your legs are unreal!” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

Another fan was captivated by Hilde and called her “absolutely beautiful Goddess.”

“Double the pleasure, double the fun…” another fan said.

One fan called Hilde an “incredible magnificent woman.”

Hilde has been loving floor-length gowns that feature sizzling slits to showcase her toned legs lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hilde rocked a glittering dress with a plunging neckline in a video posted to her Instagram page. The blond bombshell posed on a rooftop area overlooking Melbourne and looked like a goddess in the glittering ensemble.