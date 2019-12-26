Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny Bra & Booty Shorts

Suzy Cortez is flaunting her world-famous figure for fans once again in a stunning new snapshot that was shared on Instagram. As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Cortez has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing body in everything from bikinis to crop tops to bodycon dresses and more. In the most recent image that was shared for fans, the bombshell sizzled in another NSFW outfit.

In the stunning new selfie, Cortez struck a pose outside but did not specifically tag her location. In the shot, she photographed herself from the thighs up, putting her killer figure on full display. On top, the stunner rocked a tiny white sports bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage to her followers. Also on display were her toned and tattooed arms. The Miss BumBum winner’s rock-hard abs took center stage in the shot and it’s easy to see that she’s been doing a lot of work in the gym.

On the bottom, Cortez rocked a tight pair of gray pants that fit her like a glove, showing off her toned legs. She appeared to have earplugs in her ear and wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high ponytail with a few pieces of hair falling over her shoulder. The social media star completed the gorgeous look with some light lipgloss.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned Cortez a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 9,000 likes, in addition to 90-plus comments. Some of her admirers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji instead.

“Thanks to you… for keeping my eyes happy…,’ one follower commented on the photo.

Loading...

“Beautiful love,” another chimed in, adding a few pink heart emoji.

“I love you so much Miss Cortez. Please send me a kiss. With love, from Mexico,” one more follower gushed, also posting a flame and heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez stunned in another NSFW ensemble, that time one that showcased her killer legs. In the gorgeous snapshot, the model rocked an oversized graphic t-shirt with no pants as she showed off her toned and tanned legs for the camera. It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 15,000 likes and well over 100 comments.