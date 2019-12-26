Pauline Tantot Poses Completely Naked In Bathtub In Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Instagram sensation Pauline Tantot has stripped down to nothing in the latest Instagram share. On Thursday, the half-French, half-Persian model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snap of herself half submerged in a tub filled with bubbles.

In the first pic, the model shows off her incredible physique as her upper body is on display and uses her arms to cover her breasts. The French beauty is looking straight into the camera with a stern, fierce look. Her legs are seen underwater, seemingly crossed together, as she holds bubbles playfully in her hands.

The next snap is a closer look at the model in the bathtub. Pauline covers her perky busts with her arms, while her knees are up with bubbles all over.

The last picture shows Pauline standing up with only a towel covering her curvy derriere. Fans got a treat to see the model’s sideboob and her curvy backside.

While Pauline wears no makeup in the photos, it came as no surprise as the bath snaps seem to be genuine and not just for a photo shoot. She also wears her blonde locks up in a ponytail and has a simple gold necklace as her accessory.

The caption revealed that Pauline was in her grandma’s house, probably for the holidays. The latest share is an instant hit with the model’s 2.7 million followers. It gained almost 160,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in just two hours of being live.

Users of the popular social media site took to the comments section of the latest share to express their admiration for the model, while other fans dropped heart and fire emojis.

“Absolutely stunning amazing and beautiful! Wow!” an admirer wrote.

“Would love to dry you off when you’re done with your bath,” a follower commented.

“I love these pics!!!” a fan added.

“This is the only reason for guys to have an Instagram,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.

On Christmas Day, the blonde beauty posted another set of sexy snaps on her social media page, where she displayed her amazing curves in a tiny white bikini.

Pauline has been gaining popularity ever since she posted several sexy pics on Instagram. It seems that the model’s follower count grows day by day, especially with her daily skin-baring snapshots and stories. She also owns a swimwear line named Khassani Swimwear with her sister Mathilde. The twins are one of the most popular models in the platform today.