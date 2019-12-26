‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Denies She’s Homophobic, Claims She Simply Doesn’t Understand Drag

Vicki Gunvalson is not against gays.

Vicki Gunvalson is not anti-gay.

After receiving backlash over comments she made in regard to a drag show on The Real Housewives of Orange County, the longtime reality star responded to a fan who told one of her critics that she simply doesn’t understand why men were dressing up like women.

“It’s weird to her because she doesn’t understand it. So instead of labeling her homophobic why don’t we take this moment to educate her on drag queens so she won’t see it as weird? Use your brain!” Cory Larabee, a longtime fan of Gunvalson, wrote in a post shared on December 24.

In response, Gunvalson told Larabee he had a “good point” and said he was “right” in his statement about her not understanding the idea of drag. Gunvalson also said that her comments in no way meant that she was homophobic because one “has nothing to do with the other.”

Prior to Larabee’s post being shared, another man wondered why The Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken was being labeled as “vile and disgusting” for her racially-charged comments against Kary Brittingham if Gunvalson was “barely shushed” for making comments that he deemed homophobic.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Dallas may have seen in recent weeks, Locken called Brittingham a “chirpy Mexican” and told her that she thought she was “all Mexican and strong” on episodes of Season 4. In response, Andy Cohen slammed Locken for her comments but seemingly gave Gunvalson what some have said was a free pass.

Loading...

Throughout the past few months, Gunvalson has been making headlines for her demotion on The Real Housewives of Orange County and her comments about the series being her show. She’s also proclaimed that when it comes to Season 15, she is not willing to return to the show if she isn’t brought back to the full-time role she held for the first 13 seasons of the Bravo reality series.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gunvalson first told fans she would not return in a “friend” role while attending the first-ever fan convention known as BravoCon.

“I have very much love for my franchise — a love for what I’ve created [and] a lot of love for my cast, we’ve been through hell and back. But truthfully, it’s our reality,” she explained, according to a report from OK! Magazine. “It’s what my life has gone through for the last 14 years. And it’s been some bumpiness.”