Chanel West Coast Rocks Skimpy Red Lingerie For Holiday Snap

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling holiday post that left little to the imagination. In the smoking hot double Instagram update, Chanel rocked red lingerie and treated her fans to a seductive photo shoot.

In the first snap of her update, Chanel got her followers in the seasonal spirit by posing on a tufted black leather couch with white throw pillows on both sides and a red blanket underneath her. The wall behind her was painted a vivid red as well, and a small table behind the couch featured several white and glittering reindeer figurines and a glass vase filled with roses.

Though the background was festive, the focal point in the shot was Chanel’s insane body. The bombshell rocked a piece of red lingerie and arched her back slightly so that her cleavage was visible. She paired the lingerie with seasonal socks and added a few accessories, including silver bracelets, a statement ring, and a Santa hat. The brunette bombshell’s hair was in loose waves, and it tumbled down her curves for a stunning look. She kneeled on the couch with her hands braced on her thighs and gave the camera a seductive stare. Chanel’s makeup was minimal, with a bold red lip making the biggest statement.

For the second snap in her update, Chanel twisted her body slightly so she was facing the camera. The angle gave her fans a better glimpse at the sizzling outfit she rocked for the photo shoot. The cups of the lingerie featured two different textures and a scalloped trim on the top. A small section in the middle between her ample assets dipped low, showing a bit more skin, while the bodice featured panels in satin and lace with a bow in the middle to finish it all off. The look featured a garter belt as well, although Chanel opted not to wear stockings, instead just letting the clips dangle.

Chanel also posed with her lips parted in the second shot, as the angle showcased the tattoos on her arms as well as her cleavage.

The rapper’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 106,000 likes within just 20 hours.

Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the holiday snap.

“Iconic,” one fan simple said, followed by a few emoji.

“What a babe,” another admirer added.

One follower was in the festive spirit and commented “I would love to unwrap that.”

“Wow so pretty,” a fourth fan said.

Chanel has been thrilling her fans with festive seasonal snaps lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner rocked a tight pink jumpsuit while decorating a Christmas tree.