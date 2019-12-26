‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Max Boyens Applauded For Work At TomTom As Dayna Kathan Confirms Hookup

Tom Schwartz loves his general manager.

Max Boyens is one of the newest additions to the Vanderpump Rules cast and in a preview clip of the first seven minutes of next month’s Season 8 premiere, Tom Schwartz is seen gushing over the work he’s done as the general manager of TomTom, which Schwartz co-owns with Tom Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd.

After Sandoval confirmed that their hotspot was busier than ever after a successful first year, Schwartz credited their restaurant’s success to the amazing men and women working there, including Boyens and his fellow new cast member Dayna Kathan.

“The reason TomTom runs so smoothly is because we’ve hired the best staff on the planet. We’ve got Dayna who’s this great worker, so good in fact that Lisa is poaching her to work at SUR… and then there’s Max. He’s the glue that holds it all together,” Schwartz explained.

As the sneak peek continued, Kathan was seen chatting with a couple of other staff members about a recent hookup with Boyens. Meanwhile, when Boyens is asked about their night out with their co-stars, he plays down the issue, attempting to keep their hookup to himself.

In addition to Boyens and Kathan, Charlie Burnett, Danica Dow, and Brett Caprioni were added to the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 as Beau Clark and Raquel Leviss were upgraded from their part-time roles to full-time roles for the new episodes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathan’s addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast was first reported over the summer after Kent seemingly confirmed she was part of the cast by sharing a photo of the two of them with Ariana Madix. In her post, the ladies were seen sitting together at a backyard pool and in the caption, Kent said they were “two OG’s” and a “new bad b****.”

Shortly after Kent’s spoiler was shared, the actress and musician deleted the post entirely.

While fans will have to wait and see what happens between Boyens and Kathan, Boyens appears to be quite the playboy. In fact, as the sneak peek went on, it was revealed that Scheana Marie also hooked up with him, which is sure to cause some friction between the women.

As for the rest of the cast, it was also noted that Scheana had hooked up with Caprioni, who got a job at SUR Restaurant as a bartender alongside Jax Taylor before filming on the eighth season began this past summer.