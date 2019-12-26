Kourtney Kardashian Welcomes A New Family Member To Her Tribe On Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian stays very busy co-parenting her three children with Scott Disick, but that has not stopped her from adding to her family in a very furry way. On Wednesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed a sweet, blond-colored puppy into the fold as she showed off the fluffy fellow on her Instagram page.

The multi-picture post showed the dog in a variety of situations.

The sweet pup, who resembles a yellow lab, appeared in the lead picture while putting a front leg into a soft dog bed and another front leg on the wood floor next to the top of an orange box from Hermes. Other boxes were strewn around the area, which featured a Christmas tree with white lights in the background.

The second image of the puppy was snapped while he or she lay under the Christmas tree, playing with a small branch.

In the next photo, the sweet pet snuggled with one of Kourtney’s kids, while in the third snap, another one of her children held the puppy on his lap.

Yet another of the many images Kourtney included in her latest social media update included a shot of the doggy asleep on the floor.

Still another illustrated Kourtney’s love for the furry family member as the 40-year-old star gave the tiny dog a big kiss.

Kourtney’s social media update introducing her unnamed pup to her 84.2 million followers was popular. More than 643,000 Instagram users pressed “like” on the post while 13,000-plus comments came in from her fans within about half an hour of going live on the platform.

After Kourtney asked for help in her caption, a number of fans offered possible names — including Snowflake, Vanilla, Poosh, Cashmere, Blue, and Noel— for the little guy.

Meanwhile, dozens talked about other topics, some of which were not very kind.

“Please tell me you didn’t get her from a breeder!” stated one follower, who added a crying face emoji.

“Oh look another dog for you guys to get rid of when it’s big,” said a second Instagram user.

“What happened to the Pomeranian??!,” questioned a third person.

“Wow very cute but please take care of this pet for life! Pets are for life, not just for a moment. I always see your entire family minus Khloe who kept Gabana, all getting new pets and then the pet is never seen again either on your IG or tv show, so we can tell you do not end up keeping them,” remarked a fourth follower, who added a crying face emoji.

Although Kourtney likes to travel and has done a lot of that this past year with her three children, at the end of this year she chalked up some home time. In a recent Instagram post, the Hollywood celebrity was seen getting “cozzzzzy” in a Skims outfit while lounging around her living room, as reported by The Inquisitr.