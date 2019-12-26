Kenya Moore, 48, Shows Off Toned Abs While Wearing Bikini Bottoms In Latest Instagram Update

Kenya Moore recently posted an update on her personal Instagram page for her 1.8 million followers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member posted a photo of her insane body for all of her fans to see. In the post, the mother of one is standing in the bedroom of her Atlanta home. She is smiling at the camera as she holds her phone in her hand. While Moore has her nightstand and some chairs in the background, her fans are able to focus on her killer abs as she flaunts them in the photo. The former pageant queen is holding a white tank top up as she poses with one leg straight and another one propped up. She is also wearing leopard bikini bottoms, which have small strings on the side of them. She is also barefoot in the Instagram snapshot.

Moore decided to rock a natural look for the photo opportunity. The reality star, who is known for her stunning, natural hair, has her tresses blown out and pulled away from her face. She is also sporting a makeup-free face, which show off the 48-year-old television personality’s glowing skin. Moore’s fingernails also appear to be bear, and are visible in the photo.

In her caption, Moore shared that she has had help keeping her physique in top shape. The reality star credited supplement brand Body Complete for keeping her stunning abs intact.

Moore’s steamy post caught the attention of several of her fans. The Bravo star’s photo received more than 50,000 likes from Moore’s followers. The snapshot also received more than 1,000 comments at the time of publishing.

“Snatched like a bad kid in church, you’re goals,” one follower shared.

“Let me put this turkey wing down and hop on the treadmill….” another fan admired.

Loading...

“I love me some Kenya Moore honey!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“I cannot deal with this amount of sexyness,” another fan chimed in.

Moore’s steamy post comes as she continues to celebrate her first holiday season as a single mother. The reality star and her husband, restaurant owner Marc Daly, announced back in September that they would be living apart after two years of marriage. Moore has credited the separation to lack of communication in the past, but has shared that neither she nor Daly has made their separation legal.

Since being estranged from her husband, Moore has had to relive the moments leading up to her separation on Season 12 of RHOA. The two have opened up about private matters of their marriage on the show, like discussing their decision not to sign a prenuptial agreement.