Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Navigates First Christmas Without Beloved Wife Beth

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman made it through his first Christmas since his treasured wife Beth Chapman died. The reality television star has been open in the months since Beth’s death that he has struggled quite a bit and he was intentional in his holiday planning ahead of Christmas Day.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Duane planned to honor Beth’s holiday traditions as much as he could. He acknowledged that the full Chapman family would not be together this Christmas, as everybody was spread out in different locations.

According to TMZ, Duane stuck to his plan to honor Beth’s yearly traditions. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star is said to have used all of Beth’s decorations from past years to decorate his home. However, he couldn’t face the idea of doing anything new.

Duane is said to have put up a large Christmas tree in his living room that was covered with favorite ornaments of Beth’s. He stayed in Colorado for the holiday, where it was said he would spend time with his daughter Bonnie Jo and son Garry.

The decorations were not the only tribute to Beth’s tradition. Apparently, the holiday dinner was based on what Beth always cooked too. The Chapman crew was set to nosh on sweet potatoes with brown sugar, homemade apple cider, and deviled eggs with jalapenos, among other things.

The grieving reality television star shared a photo on his Instagram page as he celebrated the Christmas holiday. This photo, however, did generate some questions and buzz among Dog the Bounty Hunter fans.

Duane’s photo showed that he had a small group of loved ones gathered for Christmas. However, many of his followers were surprised to see Justin Bihag — who used to appear on Dog the Bounty Hunter — there.

Loading...

Justin has often been referred to as Duane and Beth’s nephew, although he is not technically related to the family. As Distractify details, Justin appeared on six seasons of the show, but things ended badly. He managed to reconnect with Duane in the wake of Beth’s illness and death, however.

Despite numerous fan comments detailing worry over Justin being at Duane’s for Christmas, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star himself said everything was fine. He confirmed for curious followers that it was Justin in the photo with the rest of the group and he denied some rumors of strife that have been swirling about the family “nephew.”

Duane may have had a tough time facing this first Christmas without Beth, but it looks as if he managed to have some happy moments. He has said he’s looking forward to putting 2019 behind him and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans will be anxious to see what the New Year holds for him.