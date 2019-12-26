Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Pink Lingerie

The Instagram model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Thursday, December 26, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded yet another tantalizing photo for her 1.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap shows the 28-year-old posing on a bed with a wooden headboard. She sat on a crochet gray throw blanket and hunched her shoulders slightly while gazing directly into the camera, pursing her full lips.

The social media sensation flaunted her fabulous figure in a strappy pink bodysuit with lace detailing from the clothing brand Fashion Nova. The risqué lingerie put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram model accessorized the sultry look with delicate hoop earrings and a hoop nose ring.

The blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in trendy space buns, with a few tendrils framing her beautiful face. Vicky enhanced her already gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, peach blush, smoky eyeshadow, and nude lipgloss.

In the caption, the digital influencer provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova. She also implored fans to rate her ensemble.

Many of Vicky’s admirers were quick to fulfill her request.

“Sexy and adorable QUEEN you get a 10,” wrote one commenter.

“I’ll give you 100! 10 is not enough,” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You’ve got the Midas touch babe… everything you touch with that divine beauty becomes gold!! I rate it 10… thanks for that curvilicious [sic] bootylicious beauty @vicky_aisha,” added a third follower.

“Not a number in the world [that] can tell you just how seriously sexy you are in this lingerie outfit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some fans, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead left a trail of emoji to express their admiration.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Vicky is not shy when it comes to showing off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo in which she showed off her perky derrière in a pair of cheeky black underwear. That post has been liked over 38,000 times since it was shared.