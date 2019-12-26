Russian Bombshell Sveta Bilyalova Shows ‘Christmas Spirit’ In Incredibly Tight Bikini

Instagram hottie Sveta Bilyalova spread some Christmas spirit on her social media page today with a hot new photo that is getting her fans talking.

The sizzling snap was shared with her feed on Thursday and was an instant hit with her 6.3 million followers on the platform. In the pic, the Russian socialite was seen sitting down on what seems like a corner of a bed. She sat cross-legged with two hands touching her legs as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

The 26-year-old beauty looked sensual in the eye-popping photo that saw her sporting a tiny black bikini top that barely covered her perky busts. Sveta’s ensemble included a black high-waisted bikini bottom that showed off her taut stomach and lean legs.

For the look, the brunette hottie wore a matching black fedora with her black tresses cascading down the front of her shoulders. Sveta sported a fresh makeup look that included groomed eyebrows, thick eyeliner, mascara, a hint of pink blush, and pink sheer lipstick. The model did not wear any accessories for this look, like in most of her pictures.

In the caption of her post, the hottie explained how she feels about the holidays and that she likes the season, but she tends to forget when it comes.

The sexy share was a huge hit with her fans, as it earned more than 95,000 likes and almost 500 comments — a number that continues to grow. Sveta’s followers were so enthralled with the latest share that they showered the brunette beauty with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Love it, baby. Enjoy your holiday,” a fan wrote.

“I love both the Holidays and You!!!” an admirer commented.

“Wow @svetabily you just made Christmas! Thank you! Looking hot, hot, hot!!!” a third Instagram user added.

According to the geotag of the post, the photo was taken in Bali, Indonesia, where the model spent her recent vacation. In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Sveta posted an NSFW photo where she can be seen topless while lying in a body of water in Uluwatu.

The Russian model also shared a pic in her Instagram stories where she sported a sexy red bikini and a Santa Claus hat to commemorate the holiday season. Before the snap, the model did a little run around Bali and showed the best view of the beach as well as the sunset.