Gabby Allen Stuns In Red And Black Bikini While Dancing To ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ With A Female Friend

A few of Gabby's moves were inspired by the movie 'Mean Girls.'

Gabby Allen’s Christmas gift to her fans was a sexy and somewhat silly bikini dance.

On December 25, the 27-year-old Love Island star took to Instagram to show off her Christmas choreography in a fun video. It was filmed near the edge of a pool, and it had a gorgeous backdrop of lush tropical plants.

For her poolside performance, Gabby rocked a revealing two-piece that perfectly showcased her fit figure. Her bathing suit included a fixed triangle top in a festive shade of red. Her bikini bottoms were black, and they featured a cheeky back. The bottoms also had fixed straps that stretched up high on Gabby’s hips. The front of the garment dipped down low to show off the athletic fitness instructor’s impressive abdominal muscles.

Gabby was joined by a female friend who was also clad in a bikini. However, both halves of her two-piece were red. Gabby’s pal appeared to be Niamh Carolan. The two young women headed to Bali earlier this month for a relaxing island getaway, and Niamh has made appearances in a few of Gabby’s stunning, sun-drenched Instagram snapshots.

For Gabby’s Christmas Instagram video, she and Niamh danced to the classic holiday tune “Jingle Bell Rock.” The pair performed choreographed moves at the beginning of the video, which began with a slow, sexy walk. The dancers swiveled and shook their hips, dipped down low, and raised their arms up in the air. After dancing in sync for a few moments, the girls began improvising. Gabby turned her back to the camera, spread her legs, and did a little booty shake before lifting one leg up in the air. To help her keep her balance, Gabby grabbed onto the stalk of a massive leaf sprouting from a huge tropical plant.

Gabby added two big splashes to her dance performance by kicking the pool water with her right foot and repeating the move with her left foot.

Gabby’s video racked up over 16,000 likes from her Instagram followers, and she also got plenty of love in the comments section of her post.

“Fantastic you pair of absolute babes,” wrote one fan.

“This is LIFE,” read another response to Gabby’s video.

Loading...

“Haha this is the best!” a third admirer remarked.

“I just love you Gabby,” commented a fourth fan.

A few of Gabby’s followers remarked that they recognized the moves that she and Niamh were doing at the beginning of their dance routine. In the movie Mean Girls, characters Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) perform similar choreography while dancing to “Jingle Bell Rock” during their school talent show.

One of Gabby’s followers also compared her video to one that Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk shared on her Instagram page earlier this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sophie also rocked a bikini for her Mean Girls-inspired holiday dance video.