Russian Model Polina Malinovskaya Goes Topless In G-String In Indonesia For Sultry New Shot

Polina Malinovskaya has her fans buzzing with her latest social media share. As those who follow the Russian-born beauty on Instagram know, Malinovskaya is one of the hottest models in the industry and she regularly delights fans with one NSFW photo after the next while clad in anything from bikinis to lingerie and even going nude from time to time.

In the most recent double-photo update that was shared for her fans, the stunner tagged herself in Indonesia. The model appeared front and center, posing outside in front of a large stone wall with a brown bench and cactus just behind her. She showed off her killer figure while going totally topless and only covering her chest with one arm. Her taut tummy was on full display and on bottom, she also left little to the imagination, rocking a blue pair of g-string panties.

For the occasion, Malinovskaya wore her long, blond locks down and straight and she appeared to be makeup-free for the most part, wearing just a hint of mascara for the photo op. In the second photo in the series, the stunner rocked the same tiny g-string panties and once again went topless, striking a slightly different pose. This time, she held her bikini top in one hand and her long, blond locks in the other.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her followers, racking up over 170,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji, most notably the flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Where can we find the uncensored version of this Christmas treat?,” another fan joked.

“Beautiful you are a woman delight totally seductive i adore you my beautiful princess Kisses l wish you my love you my beautiful princess Kisses,” a third Instagrammer gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another NSFW look. that time while posing in Rio de Janeiro. In that particular photo, the stunner left little to the imagination while clad in a tiny white bikini that showcased her killer body. It comes as no shock that the post amassed over 130,000 likes.