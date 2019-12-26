Kenya Moore Shares Estranged Mother’s Gifts For Her Daughter, Brooklyn Daly

Kenya Moore recently shared on Instagram that her estranged mother, Patricia, has reached out to her daughter, Brooklyn Daly.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been vocal on the Bravo show about her and her mother’s strained relationship, per BET. The reality star and Patricia have reportedly turned over a new leaf through her and Marc Daly’s baby girl. On Tuesday, December 24, Moore shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers that her mother is interested in being involved in Brooklyn’s life.

The reality star posted several photos of baby Brooklyn, who turned 1 in November. In the first three slides of the post, Brooklyn is seen beaming at the camera as she plays on a white couch. The toddler is wearing a purple sweatshirt with silver stars on it, which Moore paired with a white tutu skirt. The adorable photos also show Brooklyn wearing white tights to pair with her ensemble.

In the following slides, Moore showed the gifts from Brooklyn’s grandmother. The former Miss USA gave Brooklyn a lavender birthday card that read, “for you, granddaughter.” Moore also showed off the dresses her mother gave to Brooklyn, which seemed to be perfect for the holiday season.

Moore wrote in her caption how much her mother’s gesture meant to her. She shared with her followers that Brooklyn’s gifts from her grandmother were the “surprise of a lifetime.” She also revealed that the presents came at a time when Moore had given up on pursuing a relationship with her mother after years of purported neglect. Moore then said that she was happy that Brooklyn will hopefully have a bond with her mother that she didn’t receive.

Moore’s touching post received an outpour of praise from fans. The television personality’s post received more than 140,000 likes. The post also received more than 9,000 comments from Moore’s followers.

“I am happy for you Kenya I only hope it continues to grow from here Happy Holidays to you and your family,” one fan wrote.

“Awwwwww Kenya! This is beautiful!! I pray you get the relationship you want and deserve from your mother,” another fan expressed.

“Literally just got chills reading this!” one fan exclaimed.

“Well this legit brought tears to my eyes. Healing is always possible,” another chimed in.

Loading...

Brooklyn was welcomed into the world by Moore and Daly back in November 2018. Since then, Moore has gushed over her “miracle baby” and has captured various moments in her life. Recently, Moore took Brooklyn to Disneyland in Paris to celebrate her first year on Earth. Moore and Daly, who are currently estranged, also celebrated Brooklyn’s birthday together in November.