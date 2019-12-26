Russian Bombshell Ekaterina Zueva Dazzles In A Shimmering See-Through Dress

Russian model Ekaterina Zueva blessed her fans with a new scandalous photo of herself that she posted to Instagram on Thursday morning. Zueva’s 2.3 million followers have become accustomed to seeing the brunette bombshell in next to nothing on her feed, as she is prone to selecting sexy snapshots of herself to share with her many admirers. Thursday’s post was no different.

In the beauty’s newest photograph, she wore a shimmering see-through dress from The Naked Tiger that left very little to the imagination. The entire outfit is composed of thin, silver translucent fabric with glittering silver vertical stripes throughout that kept the outfit within Instagram’s nudity guidelines. Zueva’s breasts — and even her nipples — were on display, although she blurred them out a bit to keep from getting flagged by the social media website.

The dress also had a high slit that went all the way up to Zueva’s waistline, increasing the sexiness of the look. Not only was her busty chest visible, her curvy behind and jaw-dropping legs were also showcased.

To complete her marvelous look, Zueva wore high heels and had her hair slicked back. The model also sported a full face of makeup, including pink lipgloss that helped make her well-defined pout stand out. The model tagged her photographer and makeup artist in the upload.

The drop-dead gorgeous bombshell posed by looking off into the distance at something out of the frame. In her caption, she asked her followers to try and guess what she was looking at.

The post proved popular with her fans, earning over 25,000 likes and more than 500 comments in less than 8 hours since going live. Many of her fans interacted with the model by answering her question in the caption.

“I don’t know but you are turning heads,” wrote one fan.

“Nice outfit, a mirror,” guessed a second person.

“You are a [sic] art girl because your beauty is a [sic] art and it belongs in a museum,” gushed a third admirer.

This is hardly the first sexy photograph Zueva has posted this month. The Inquisitr previously reported that the buxom brunette was seen posing topless and wearing nothing but black panties and fishnet stockings. She used her arm as a way to censor her chest and keep it Instagram-friendly.