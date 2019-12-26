Cindy Prado Flaunts Taut Tummy & Toned Thighs In Shimmery Two-Piece Set

Cindy Prado‘s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the Cuban-born beauty on Instagram know, Prado is one of the most popular influencers on the planet and she boasts a following of over 800,000 on the platform alone. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the smokeshow sizzled in two smoking hot new photos.

In the first photo in the deck, Prado looked nothing short of amazing as she struck a pose outside. She did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the photo but she appeared to be outside in front of a big set of glass windows. For the look, the model wore her long, blond locks wet and slicked back as she looked off into the distance. Per usual, she rocked a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

To add a little bling, Prado sported a pair of dangly earrings and a matching necklace. The stunner showed off her killer figure while clad in a shimmery two-piece set that hugged her every curve as she flaunted her taut tummy and toned and tanned legs in the process. She completed her red-hot look with a pair of strappy, nude heels. In the second photo in the series, the model posed a little closer to the camera and once again, her amazing figure was on display.

In the caption of the image, she asked fans if they were still looking for an outfit for New Year’s Eve, tagging Love Nookie in the shot. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention so far, racking up over 2,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let her know she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“Wowww u are absolutely breathtaking what stunning hot girl omggggg,” one fan gushed along with a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful Cindy, have a great day,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding a flame and heart emoji.

“Need this now, you are a hottie,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prado stunned in another smoking hot photo, that time in a festive cranberry-colored dress that she paired with some high, strappy black heels. It comes as no shock that the photo amassed over 10,000 likes.