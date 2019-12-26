Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Celebrates Her Birthday In A Minuscule, Leopard-Print Two-Piece

Devin Brugman is celebrating her birthday in one of her favorite outfits — a bikini.

On Thursday, the brunette bombshell commemorated turning 29 with a sizzling new addition to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 1.3 million followers. In the snap, Devin was seen standing at the foot of a large, four-poster bed with sheer white curtains. She stretched her arms high above her head, grasping the thin fabric as she gazed down at the wooden floor with a sultry look on her face.

The birthday girl looked absolutely stunning in a sexy two-piece from her own Monday Swimwear brand, which she runs with fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley. She opted for a set from the line’s Leopard Collection that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Devin slayed in the bold, animal-print bikini that popped against her bronzed skin. The ensemble included an underwire-style top with push-up cups that made for a seriously busty display. A deep V design on the front exposed even more cleavage to the model’s audience, upping the ante of her barely-there look even more.

On her lower half, the stunner wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque as the top half of her look. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut, cheeky style that left her sculpted legs and curvy booty well within eyesight — though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the skin-baring display. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high up on Devin’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

To accessorize her look, the bikini queen wore a dainty pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling. Her dark tresses were worn down in loose waves that messily spilled over her shoulders. She also wore a full face of makeup that consisted of a glossy lip, dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara, all of which made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the swimsuit designer began showering her latest upload with love. The snap racked up over 7,500 likes within just 40 minutes of going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to flood it with sweet birthday messages for the social media sensation.

“Happy happy birthday beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Have a great day. December birthdays are the best! Keep on keepin’ on!” said another.

“Hope your day is as beautiful and amazing as you are!!!” commented a third.

Devin often shows off her incredible figure in pieces from her Monday Swimwear brand. Another recent addition to her page saw her posing on a yacht in a similar swim set, this time in black. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the upload more than 33,000 likes.