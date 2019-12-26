La La & Carmelo Anthony Share Adorable Christmas Photos With Their Son, Kiyan, Months After Living Apart

La La Anthony posted photos of herself reuniting with her estranged husband, Carmelo, on Instagram.

The Power actress shared multiple photos of her, Carmelo and their son, Kiyan on her personal Instagram page on Christmas Day. In the first photo of the Instagram slideshow, La La’s 9.8 million Instagram followers are able to see the three of them wearing red and white striped pajamas. They are also making silly faces for the camera, with Carmelo subtly hiding behind Kiyan in the photo. Carmelo also has his hand around his son as La La leans in close to him for the photo op.

In the second photo, the family of three decided to smile for the camera. Both La La and Kiyan are seen with one hand on their heads while Kiyan shows off his teeth for the actress’s followers. La La opted for a closed-mouthed smile as she stared directly at the camera. Carmelo is seen behind his son once again, and gives a small smile as he looks forward.

In her caption, La La shared that she and Carmelo are “grateful souls” for their son that they’re raising together. The television personality also shared that the fact that they can come together for the holidays makes “one happy kid” in their 12-year-old son.

Fans of La La’s almost instantly responded to the actress’s touching post with her, Carmelo and Kiyan. The post received more than 500,000 likes from La La’s followers. The post also received more than 4,000 comments under La La’s post.

“This is LOVE,” one follower wrote.

“Merry Christmas mama!!!!! So beautiful!!” another fan exclaimed at the time.

“This makes me happy. I love you guys,” one follower expressed.

“Love you and your family,” another fan chimed in.

According to Hollywood Life, fans of La La’s weren’t the only ones who were happy to see the small family reunited. They received praises from friends Gabrielle Union, Khloe Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson under both La La and Carmelo’s post. The basketball player posted the same photos on his personal Instagram page, and captioned the post “Family, The Anthonys.”

La La and Carmelo have been living separately as they work on their co-parenting relationship for Kiyan. The actress has been in Chicago for her latest role in The Chi and Carmelo was recently traded to the Portland Trailblazers. However, reports have surfaced that La La has moved forward with filing for divorce, and has been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions.