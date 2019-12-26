‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Responds To Accusations Of Being Jealous Of New Cast Member Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Vicki Gunvalson is firing back at rumors.

Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t want anyone to think she’s jealous of her newest Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

On Twitter on Christmas Day, Gunvalson was seen responding to a fan who had tagged her in a post written to the mother of seven in which the fan claimed Gunvalson was “so incredibly jealous” of Windham-Burke and included the hashtags “#totallyobvious” and “#beyouitsworking.”

“Sorry but that is not anywhere near the truth. No way!!!” Gunvalson wrote on Twitter in response.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Windham-Burke was added to the cast in a full-time role earlier this year for Season 14, around the time that Gunvalson was demoted from her own full-time position. Since then, many suspected Windham-Burke had actually replaced the longtime cast member.

Although Gunvalson and Windham-Burke appeared to have moments on the show where they actually got along, they didn’t end their time together well. After feuding with one another at the Season 14 reunion taping in Los Angeles last month, they began butting heads publicly on their social media pages.

Prior to her Season 14 demotion, Gunvalson had been starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time role for 13 seasons.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke opened up about why she and Gunvalson got off on the wrong foot with one another during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 while appearing on the After Show at the end of last month.

“I think if you put Vicki and I in a room together it would be fine. It would be. We get along great,” Windham-Burke began, explaining that Gunvalson has a very nurturing side to her that she appreciated.

Windham-Burke went on to say that when she joined the cast of the long-running series, she wasn’t happy with Gunvalson because she had learned from Kelly Dodd that a number of things Gunvalson said about her had led Dodd’s daughter, Jolie, to receive mean messages from people online.

“I came in hot. I take 100 percent ownership of that,” Windham-Burke said. “When I first met Kelly and Jolie, I was seeing the text message that Jolie was getting. I was like, p*ssed. And that’s where it came from. I was so angry. I was reading hundreds of DMs that Jolie was getting.”

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion special earlier this month, Gunvalson suggested that the things Dodd’s daughter had allegedly received due to comments she made had likely been doctored by Dodd.