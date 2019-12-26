Bikini Model Alexa Collins Is ‘Ready To Take On 2020’ In Strappy, Emerald Green Lingerie

Christmas may be over, but Alexa Collins still has something to be excited about.

On Thursday, the bikini model took to her Instagram page to express her anticipation for the upcoming new year with a sizzling photo that was an instant hit with her 662,000 followers. In the shot, the 24-year-old stood in a bathroom while staring off into the distance, likely at a mirror that was on the wall outside of the frame. In the caption of her post, she told her fans that she was “ready to take on 2020.”

Alexa looked smoking hot as she expressed her excitement for next year in a skimpy lingerie look that left very little to the imagination. The ensemble consisted of a strappy bodysuit from Pretty Little Thing in a festive, emerald green color that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The barely-there one piece boasted sheer, lace cups and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight for her fans to admire. A lace-up design fell in the middle of its bodice for an edgy element that upped the ante of her look even further.

Alexa’s risqué outfit clung tightly to her figure to accentuate her trim waist and slender frame. Its daringly high-cut leg and cheeky style left her toned thighs and peachy derrière almost completely on display — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

To complete the racy look, the Florida cutie wore a silver chain necklace that added just the right amount of bling. Her platinum tresses were worn down and were perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face. As for her beauty in the snap, Alexa wore a full face of makeup that included a peachy lip gloss, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time showering the social media sensation’s newest Instagram post with love. Her latest jaw-dropping display has earned more than 4,700 likes within just one hour of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for the eye-popping look.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“You define perfection,” said another.

Loading...

“Amazing beauty and perfect figure!” commented a third.

Alexa is far from shy about pushing Instagram’s limits with her skin-baring looks. A recent addition to her page saw her rocking another piece of lingerie — this time a hot pink bodysuit that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. Fans went equally wild for that look, which has earned over 16,000 likes.