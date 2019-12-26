WWE News: Odds Have Interesting Choice For CM Punk’s In-Ring Return

It could be one of the best storylines ever told in WWE.

There is really no guarantee that CM Punk will ever have another wrestling match in WWE or anywhere at all. Fans continue to think that he’ll step into the ring again, but if he did, who would it be against? While it’s true that WWE has not said anything about any plans to have Punk wrestle again, there are betting odds going around, and the top choice for his return match is none other than Triple H.

When CM Punk made his shocking debut on WWE Backstage, the fans of the wrestling world were in complete awe. Most thought it was a sure sign that he was back in WWE and that he’d end up returning to the ring before too long, but that hasn’t been the case at all.

Punk’s contract is with FOX, and he isn’t actually under deal with WWE, but anything is still possible. This is the world of professional wrestling, and it’s hard to ever rule out anything, especially if it means getting the attention of the fans for a huge match and having enough money to make it happen.

Sky Bet, by way of Ringside News, has issued the latest betting odds for who CM Punk’s return match would be against. While there are some interesting names at the top of the list, it would still mean that all parties agree to any match happening and WWE actually wanting him back.

WWE

Betting odds don’t really hold any weight when it comes to what will actually happen, but they have to start somewhere. The odds are put together by those who want to have bets placed, and usually they’ll have some kind of inside information to gets things started and rolling.

As things currently stand, Triple H is leading the pack as the one to take on CM Punk in a possible return match. Seth Rollins comes in second with Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar rounding out the top five choices.

Others such as Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are u there as well, but Triple H is way ahead of the pack.

Of course, there is the chance that CM Punk never wrestles another match in his life whether it is for WWE or any promotion. Fans would love to see him take on Triple H or Daniel Bryan or AJ Styles or anyone on the list of betting odds, but it all depends on what both sides want to do.