‘RHOC’ Star Jim Edmonds’ Daughter Hayley Reacts to Spending Christmas Without Stepmother Meghan King Edmonds

Hayley Edmonds has spoken out against Meghan on a number of occasions.

Jim Edmonds‘ daughter, Hayley Edmonds, was met with a fan message about her former stepmother, Meghan King Edmonds, after posting a series of happy family photos on her Instagram page on Christmas Day.

After sharing their photos with her online audience, Hayley, who has spoken out against the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member on a number of occasions in recent months, was faced with a message from one of her followers, who suggested that Meghan should have been included in the images.

“Unfortunately the life is different than what he imagined but we are all happy healthy and enjoyed the heck out of his house and spending quality time together,” Hayley responded.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may know, Jim recently moved himself and his kids into the home he and Meghan had been building for the past couple of years. Meanwhile, Meghan was forced to remain at the home they were living in as the home was being built before she relocated to a rental home in Los Angeles, where she will soon launch a new podcast with Brooke Burke.

Jim and Meghan tied the knot in October 2014 and called it quits in October of this year, just one day after celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary. The former couple shares three children, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

From previous relationships, Jim is also dad to daughters Hayley, Lauren, and Sutton, and son Landon.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim and Meghan agreed to share custody of their three kids last month. At the time, a report from In Touch Weekly magazine that after making the deal through their attorneys, Meghan was allegedly left unhappy with what she agreed to while estranged husband Jim was described as “thrilled.”

“Meghan didn’t want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that’s exactly what happened,” the insider explained. “She expected him to get less because she’s been saying he can’t handle it, but he’s doing just fine.”

Although the couple hadn’t yet been in front of a judge at the time their agreement was shared, it was noted that their attorneys had agreed upon a “parenting plan” for the two of them that allowed Meghan to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with Aspen, Hayes, and Hart.

After Jim’s split from Meghan, he began spending tons of time with his children, including daughter Hayley, and on November 17, he posted a caption about a daddy-daughter date between them.

“I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley,” he told his audience. “Trying to repair a broken situation and heart that should not be broken.”