Khloe Kardashian Twins With True Thompson In Gold Shimmery Dresses

Khloe Kardashian recently shared photos from her and daughter True Thompson’s Christmas looks.

The Good American founder and her baby girl looked amazing as they headed to the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas bash on Wednesday, December 25. The mother-daughter duo was seen on Kardashian’s Instagram page wearing matching dresses from Bryan Hearns. On the fashion designer’s Instagram page, Kardashian commented that he pulled off the look for both she and True in only four days.

Kardashian’s dress is styled as a gold, shimmery gown with a deep split on one side of the reality star’s body. The dress also has one strap on one of the reality star’s shoulders, with the other shoulder being exposed. Kardashian also has a sheer cover in the middle of her chest, which subtly shows her cleavage. She then finished off the look with gold, strappy sandals. For her hair, Kardashian decided to rock a blonde bob with a center part.

As for True, the celebrity tot is following her mom’s lead with the sequined theme. The daughter of Tristan Thompson’s dress has gold sequins at the top of her dress, with small straps on both of the 1-year-old’s shoulders. Her dress also has a poofy skirt at the bottom, which is another hue of gold. The dress stops all the way to True’s shoes, which fans are able to see are tan Timberland boots. The toddler also has her hair in a sleek bun, with a ribbon hair accessory.

The adorable images of Kardashian and baby True seemed to resonate with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans. The duo received more than 2 million likes. They also received more than 11,000 comments from Kardashian’s fans.

“Merry Christmas! You both look stunning,” one follower expressed.

“Golden dreams,” another fan chimed in.

“My fav Christmas look on you ever,” one fan admitted.

“Bomb dot com,” another follower shared.

According to E! News, True wasn’t the only Thompson to attend Kardashian’s family extravaganza this year. The outlet reports that Kardashian’s ex Tristan also made an appearance at the party. The two exes split back in February, but the Revenge Body host and the NBA star have been on seemingly good terms for True’s sake.

An insider dished that Kardashian didn’t mind having Thompson around for Christmas this year. During the party, the exes reportedly didn’t have any “tension or drama” and were mostly chatting around their daughter. The two have been at the same event for True in the past when they reunited in April for her first birthday party.