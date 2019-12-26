Aussie Model Natalie Roser Sizzles On The Beach In Festive, Mismatched Bikini

Natalie Roser gifted her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a steamy new set of photos for Christmas that brought some serious heat to her page.

The double Instagram update was shared on Wednesday and saw the Australian model in her native Newcastle. In the caption of her post, she explained that she made it back to the city in New South Wales “just in time” to surprise her family for Christmas.

Natalie spent the holiday with her loved ones, but also found some time to hit the beach, which is where the duo of photos were captured. The blond bombshell looked smoking hot as she basked in the sun in a mismatched bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The former Maxim cover girl sizzled in the skimpy two piece that boasted a festive color scheme that did nothing but favors for her killer physique. Her swimwear included an emerald green top that was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of underboob was left well within eyesight thanks to the number’s seemingly too-small cups and its deep, scoop neckline exposed even more cleavage. A gold clasp fell right in the middle of her chest, further drawing attention to the busty display.

Natalie also rocked a pair of cherry red bikini bottoms to complete her Christmas beach day ensemble. The sexy garment covered only what was necessary and left her toned legs almost completely bare for her audience to admire. Its thin, string waistband was tied in dainty bows low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The beach cutie left her look simple and accessorized with a dainty pendant necklace. She also had a pair of trendy sunglasses hanging from her neck. She was photographed in the midst of pulling her blond tresses up into a high ponytail and opted for a simple makeup look to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, Natalie’s latest bikini-clad update has been showered with love by her fans. It has racked up over 29,000 likes within its first 24 hours on Instagram. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to leave compliments for the Aussie beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect body, so beautiful. Happy holidays!” one fan wrote.

Another said that Natalie was a “goddess.”

Loading...

“You look stunning,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time the model has dazzled her fans with her flawless figure. Another recent addition to her page saw Natalie showing off her killer curves in a flirty yellow bikini. That look also proved popular, earning more than 22,000 likes.