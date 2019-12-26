Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Gifting Stormi Webster A Diamond Ring For Christmas

Kylie Jenner recently upset social media users after sharing one of the extravagant Christmas gifts she got for her daughter, Stormi Webster.

According to CNN, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted a short video of baby Stormi flashing a diamond ring on Christmas Day. The 1-year-old celebrity tot is seen waving her hand as the ring sparkles while she and Jenner are standing next to a Christmas tree. Jenner is seen holding Stormi’s hand in the air as her followers can see her green acrylic nail in the photo.

The outlet reports that the video Jenner posted has since been deleted from the reality star’s personal Instagram account. While Jenner removed the video from her social media account, that didn’t stop other media outlets from reposting the video on their respective platforms. The video was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram account, where the outlet’s millions of followers were able to see the video if they missed it on Jenner’s account.

Shortly after the video surfaced, many social media commenters expressed their views on Jenner’s decision to give Stormi a ring for Christmas on both Instagram and Twitter. Some deemed the gesture inappropriate due to Stormi’s age, as well as the fact that she is still a small child.

“Nah she too small that’s dangerous!” one social media user exclaimed on The Shade Room’s post.

“They’re doing too much now lol,” another commenter shared.

“Kylie is so slow. She really got a one-year-old a diamond ring. The Kardashian/Jenner clan really go out their way to buy stupid expensive gifts,” one commenter chimed in.

While several social media users expressed their distaste for Jenner’s gesture, many did come to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s defense. Some fans even joked that they also wanted to be one of Jenner’s children.

“I wanna be her sister.. just name me thunder,” one fan suggested.

As many fans know, Stormi is the only child of Jenner’s and her ex, Travis Scott. The Life of Kylie alum has shared in the past that she frequently spoils her baby girl, and tends to gift her with expensive gems. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner can spend around $100,000 per week on Stormi to make sure her daughter has everything she wants and needs. Jenner’s mother, Kris, also reportedly helps in the spoiling. The momager reportedly has to refrain from giving her granddaughter more gifts than the rest of her other nine grandchildren.

Kylie Jenner has yet to respond to any of the social media backlashes.