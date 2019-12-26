Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Flaunts Cleavage In Sparkly Jumpsuit And Rocks Roller Skates In Birthday Photos

Hailie rocked two different disco-themed looks for her latest stylish photo shoot.

Hailie Jade, the daughter of “Lose Yourself” rapper Eminem, celebrated her birthday with a themed photo shoot.

On Tuesday, Hailie took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots with her fans. In the caption that accompanied her first picture, she wrote that she “got groovy” for her 24th birthday. Hailie was actually born on Christmas day, but she kicked off her celebrations early with a trip to a skating rink.

Hailie uploaded nine different birthday photos, including one in which she was pictured wearing a sparkly jumpsuit. The disco-inspired garment was black with vertical silver stripes, and it was covered with glittering sequins. It featured a halter neck with a plunging neckline that extended below Hailie’s bust. The garment’s straps crisscrossed between her collarbones, creating a round opening that put her cleavage on full display.

The jumpsuit also had flared legs and a high waistline. A piece of sequined fabric with two horizontal silver stripes showcased Hailie’s tiny waist. The Instagram influencer completed her ensemble with a pair of white ankle boots with chunky high heels. Her accessories were straight out of the ’70s. They included a pair of over-sized round sunglasses with rose-colored lenses and a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings that dangled all the way down to Hailie’s shoulders.

Hailie wore her caramel-colored, shoulder-length hair in soft curls. Her beauty look included a light brownish-red lip, winged eyeliner, dark lashes, and eye shadow in different shades of taupe.

Hailie posed on a backless black bench decorated with colorful stars. She had her legs up on the bench with her left knee bent. Her right elbow was resting on top of a “Smokin Token” arcade game. A pink brick wall behind Hailie made her photo even more eye-catching.

In a few of her other birthday photos, Hailie was pictured wearing a black long-sleeved romper covered with multicolored sequins. She was rocking a pair of white roller skates and posing on the shiny wooden floor of a roller rink in one of these Instagram snapshots.

The photo of Hailie rocking her groovy jumpsuit has been liked over 103,000 times so far. The comments section of her Instagram post has also been flooded with birthday wishes and words of adoration from her 1.8 million followers.

“GIRL YOU ARE KILLING IT!! Happy birthday,” read one response to her photo.

“Yayyy! Happy birthday, Hay. You’re so pretty. Enjoy your day and Happy Holidays,” another fan wrote.

“Wow! Gorgeous girl,” a third admirer remarked.

Hailie’s photos don’t have to have a theme to impress her fans, but the social media sensation does seem to enjoy doing themed photo shoots. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she delighted her Instagram followers by showing off her understated Halloween look back in October.