Greg Vaughan & Angie Harmon Engaged: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Pops The Question On Christmas

This Christmas was a big one for actress Angie Harmon and her beau, Days of Our Lives actor Greg Vaughan. The two shared a holiday with their kids all mixed together, and it seems the DOOL star thought this made the perfect setting for a marriage proposal. Angie and Greg are now engaged!

Both Angie and Greg shared photos to their Instagram pages after the sweet proposal. The first photo in each post shows them posed on the stairs with their kids lined up behind them, everybody wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

As fans may know, Greg and Angie have six children between the two of them. He has three sons with his ex-wife, Touriya Haoud — Jathan, Cavan, and Landan. Angie has three daughters with ex-husband Jason Sehorn — Emery, Finley, and Avery.

Everybody wore big smiles in the family photo that was taken shortly after Greg proposed to Angie. She has her arms around his shoulders, clasped across his chest, her engagement ring visible on her left hand. Greg has one of his hands gently placed over hers.

Additional photos in each Instagram post showed the moment of the proposal. It appears that Angie was completely surprised by Greg’s big move as he opened a ring box and got down on one knee.

Angie’s caption, which Greg shared on his page, quipped that it was a “Marry, Marry Christmas” for the family. She added hashtags about how they have a modern “Brady Bunch” with their six combined children, and it looks as if all the kids were pretty excited by this engagement.

One of the other photos in the post showed Angie and Greg from the back, with all of the kids swarmed together in a big group hug. The two middle pictures showed the moment that Greg surprised Angie, and it looks as if he may have done this as all the kids were lined up on the stairs to pose for the family photo.

It’s clear that this caught her off-guard but that it was also a very happy surprise. Fans and co-stars flooded Angie and Greg’s posts with notes of congratulations.

The former Rizzoli & Isles actress received notes from celebrities such as Rebecca Romijn, Annabeth Gish, Ever Carradine, Meghan McCain, Gabby Reece, and Tory Burch. General Hospital star Kirsten Storms congratulated Greg, and GH fans may remember that they worked together when he played Lucky Spencer on the show years ago. Some of Greg’s Days of Our Lives co-stars — like Galen Gering, Nadia Bjorlin, Eric Martsolf, Alison Sweeney, and Robert Scott Wilson — posted notes of congratulations as well.

Greg and Angie started generating some buzz about a possible romantic relationship in early 2018, and a few months later, they nonchalantly went official with their pairing. It’s far too soon to know what their wedding plans will entail, but fans will be anxious to learn more in the weeks ahead.