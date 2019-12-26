Brazilian Bombshell Camila Coelho Catches Some ‘Vitamin SEA’ In A Minuscule, Leopard-Print Bikini

Camila Coelho gave her fans something to talk about this week when she shared a new set of photos to her Instagram page that proved hard to ignore.

The sizzling shots were shared to her feed on Wednesday and were an instant hit with her 8.5 million followers on the social media platform. In the duo of snaps, the 31-year-old was at Dentist’s Beach in Brazil, where she was enjoying a relaxing boat ride and catching some “vitamin sea.”

Of course, a day on the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Camila’s, as usual, certainly did not disappoint. The Brazilian bombshell looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in her skimpy two-piece that boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The swimwear included a sexy, triangle style top with a deep neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. It had thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and featured a unique ring detail high up on her shoulders.

Camila also rocked a pair of bikini bottoms in the same eye-popping, animal pattern that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number covered up only what was necessary, leaving her long legs well within eyesight for her fans to admire. Its daringly high-cut, cheeky style also teased a glimpse at her booty, while its curved waistband accentuated her rock-hard abs.

The babe accessorized her look with a slew of jewelry, including a pendant necklace, bangle bracelet, and hoop earrings. She also wore a pair of trendy sunglasses to provide some relief from the golden sun.

Camila tied her dark locks in a half-up, half-down hairdo and sported a cranberry-red lipstick to give her barely-there ensemble the perfect pop of color.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram model’s double update was a huge hit with her fans. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 239,000 likes after 18 hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number is still growing. Over 1,000 notes filled the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Looking incredible in leopard print,” one person wrote.

Another said that Camila was “body goals forever.”

Loading...

“Perfection,” commented a third.

“Seriously how is your body even possible??” questioned a fourth.

Camila has been flooding her Instagram page with tantalizing snaps from her holiday vacation to Brazil. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her fabulous bikini body again in an itty-bitty, black-and-white two-piece. The look also proved popular with her fans, who showered the upload with more than 281,000 likes.