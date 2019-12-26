Ashley Alexiss Rocks Sexy Pajama Set & Jokes About Getting Coal For Christmas

Ashley Alexiss looks smoking hot in her latest social media share. As those who follow the curvy model on Instagram know, Ashley is confident in her own skin, and she regularly rocks one sexy outfit after the next. In one of the most recent images that was shared for her fans, the model sizzled in a pajama set in a photo that was snapped prior to Christmas.

In the shot, the model tagged herself in Boston, Massachusetts. For the photo op, she stood front and center, posing in front of a door in what appeared to be a home. The model was all smiles for the camera, putting one hand on her hip and running the other hand through her long locks. For the occasion, Ashley rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She wore her long locks down and expertly curled while showing off her stellar figure.

On her upper half, Ashley sported a red crop top that tied in the middle. The Christmas-chic ensemble featured a winter-themed pattern all over it, including images of deer and snowflakes. The model flashed a hint of her tummy to the camera, completing the look with a pair of matching shorts that showed off a sliver of her tanned legs. In the caption of the update, she joked that she would be getting coal for Christmas.

The post has only been live on her page for a day, but it’s already earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 26,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let Ashley know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while countless others raved over the outfit. A few others had no words and commented using their choice of emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous my darling,” one fan commented on the photo.

“Wow looking so v fantastic babe so I m v crazy for you babe please let me know if you feel like me,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Merry Christmas, my beautiful darling,” one more added with a series of red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned fans in another sexy look as part of another paid partnership. In the photo, Ashley showed plenty of skin as she playfully unzipped a black bra to expose her cleavage for the camera. She also flashed a bit of her taut tummy and completed the hot look with a pair of matching black pants.