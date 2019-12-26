‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Rocks White Bikini In The Snow: ‘Guess I Didn’t Pack Right’

Hailey Clauson brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this week when she shared a sizzling new set of photos that is proving hard to ignore.

The latest addition to the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s feed was uploaded on Wednesday and was an instant hit with her 552,000 followers. In the snaps, the blond bombshell was seen standing outside underneath a sea of tall trees in Idyllwild, California. The ground around her was covered in a fresh blanket of snow.

The winter scene was nothing short of stunning, though Hailey admitted in the caption of her post that she didn’t exactly “pack right” for the weather. Instead of bundling up in layers and cold weather gear, the babe went in the complete opposite direction and wore nothing more than a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Despite not being dressed for the cold temperatures, Hailey still looked smoking hot in the skimpy white swimwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The two-piece set included a triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight.

Hailey also rocked a pair of cheeky matching bikini bottoms that were just as risque. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that left her long legs completely bare for her fans to admire. It also featured a curved waistband that sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The stunner did add a black jacket to her barely-there ensemble, though she wore it unzipped and open to show off her impressive physique. In the second photo, she even let the coat slink down her shoulders, leaving even more of her bronzed skin exposed to the cold.

The model also added a pair of bright red combat boots to her look for a pop of color, and accessorized with a single gold pendant necklace for just the right amount of bling. Hailey wore her platinum tresses down and sported a simple makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

To no surprise, the eye-popping double Instagram update was an instant hit with the bikini babe’s fans. The stunning post earned over 12,000 likes as well as dozens of comments within 16 hours of going live to the social media platform.

“Gorgeous snow angel, you are stunning,” one person wrote.

Another called Hailey a “hottie with a body.”

“You look amazing in any weather,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the SI model has dazzled her followers with a steamy snap. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her killer curves in a set of silky, silver lingerie. The skin-baring post also proved popular, earning more than 15,000 likes and over 200 comments from her fans.