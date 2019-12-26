Anna Nystrom Shows Off Toned Backside In Incredibly Tight White Pants

Anna Nystrom is showing off her stellar figure for fans in another smoking hot outfit. Over the past few days, the blond bombshell has been delighting her followers in a wide range of sexy outfits that include bikinis and lingerie as well as workout-chic ensembles. It’s no secret that the social media sensation is confident in her own skin, and on Christmas, she gave fans the best gift of all — another smoking hot photo.

In the gorgeous new post, the model tagged herself in Sweden. The stunner could be seen walking outside with a big building and clock just in front of her. Nystrom struck a pose front and center, facing her backside to the camera and looking over her shoulder and off into the distance. The bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Nystrom showed off all of her hard work at the gym. She rocked a pair of skintight white pants that fit her like a glove, showing off her pert derriere as well as her toned legs. On top, the model rocked a tight pink shirt with lace detail in the back. She completed her red-hot look with a pair of nude heels and a beautiful watch. In the caption of the photo, she simply added a black heart emoji.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s already earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 187,000 likes in addition to 1,900 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let Nystrom know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few others had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Speechless beauty on the earth,” one fan gushed, adding a globe emoji.

Loading...

“Happy Christmas to you and your entire family.and happy new year my Beautiful friend you are 2020,” another Instagrammer wrote, adding a series of emoji.

“The hottest butt in the world,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another sexy look in a bodysuit. In the gorgeous social media share, the blond bombshell strutted her stuff in a tan number that fit her like a glove. The NSFW ensemble was high-cut on the bottom, exposing her toned and tanned legs for the camera while it dipped low into her chest and flashed plenty of cleavage. In comes as no surprise that the photo racked up over 225,000 likes.