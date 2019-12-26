Kelly Gale Slays In A Neon Yellow Bikini While Enjoying A Beautiful Sunrise In Bali

Kelly Gale is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret model dazzled her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform with an eye-popping new photo that brought some serious heat to her page. A geotag on the post indicated that it was taken in Bali, where the 24-year-old has been spending the holidays with her family and boyfriend Joel Kinnaman.

In the photo, Kelly is seen outside, crouching down low at the edge of a gorgeous, outdoor pool, which overlooked a gorgeous view of the ocean. She leaned up against a tall wooden pole to take in the morning’s stunning sunrise. She noted that she had been getting up at 5:30 a.m. each morning to watch.

Despite her early-morning wake-up call, Kelly was still dressed for a dip in the water. The Swedish bombshell looked smoking hot in an itty-bitty bikini that did way more showing than covering up, leaving very little to the imagination.

Kelly slayed in her bright, neon yellow two-piece that popped against her deep tan and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The swimwear included a minuscule top with triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage and sideboob were left well within eyesight thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline and scandalous design — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, Kelly wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were just as risque. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed her to showcase her long, sculpted legs, while its cheeky style gave her audience a good look at her curvy booty. Its thick waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Kelly kept her look simple and accessorized with a single chain necklace for just the right amount of bling. She tied her dark tresses up in a ponytail to keep them from falling in front of her face and went completely makeup free to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for her newest Instagram update. The upload has earned over 28,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Nice body,” one person wrote.

Another called Kelly a “glowing goddess.”

Loading...

“Stunningly hot baby,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has shown off her incredible physique on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her killer curves in a tight pink dress that fit like a glove. The look also proved popular with her fans, who showered the snaps with more than 42,000 likes.