Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Killer Curves In Tight, Ruched Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Tarsha Whitmore’s latest look is getting her fans talking for all the right reasons.

On Thursday, the Australian bombshell dazzled her 714,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling new snap of her ensemble for the day that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

A geotag on the photo indicated that the snap was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland. In the shot, the model was seen standing at the foot of a tall set of marble stairs. She was crouched down low at the knee and perfectly balanced on a pair of strappy, PVC sandals while keeping her body upright. She ran her fingers through her long tresses and turned her head slightly to the side to stare off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

The babe’s balancing act was certainly impressive, but that was hardly what captivated her audience. Instead, they were tantalized by Tarsha’s flawless figure, which she showed off in a sexy number from Meshki that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The social media sensation stunned in the skimpy dress from the Australian brand that fit her like a glove. It was made of a piercing white fabric that popped against Tarsha’s deep, all-over tan, while its ruched design flattered her hourglass figure in all the right ways.

Tarsha’s scandalous ensemble boasted a daringly low-cut square neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The garment also featured thin, spaghetti shoulder straps the showcased her toned arms.

Also of note was the dress’s daringly short length that grazed just to the tops of the Aussie hottie’s thighs to showcase her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, the tiny skirt clung tight to her famous backside, accentuating her peachy derriere.

Tarsha carried her belongings for the evening in a small PVC clutch bag that matched her shoes but did not appear to accessorize the ensemble any further with jewelry. Her long, honey blond tresses were worn down in loose waves that fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a full face of makeup. The glam included a glossy pink lip, heavy highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made the stunner’s striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram hottie began showering the new addition to her page with love. The sizzling snap has earned nearly 10,000 likes after just four hours on the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Tarsha’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Slaying like always,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tarsha was “unreal.”

“Love this dress on you babe,” commented a third.

This is hardly the most risque look that Tarsha has shown off to her thousands of fans. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her sporting an impossibly tiny black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The racy swimwear also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap over 36,000 likes.