Janet Jackson Looks Fierce In Sheer Netted Garment Blowing In The Wind

Janet Jackson has been treating fans to a whole range of photos from professional photoshoots, and her followers are so here for it. The “That’s the Way Love Goes” hitmaker posed in a fiery red ensemble which has made an impact on her Instagram page.

Jackson stunned in a black vest top that she paired with a long-sleeved semi-sheer garment. She wrapped a thick silver belt tightly around her waist and wore a red, see-through netted skirt which fell to the floor. Underneath, she wore another item of clothing that wasn’t very visible. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” songstress sported curly light brown hair and opted to wear it down. She applied a coat of black nail polish and appeared to have a fairly natural makeup look.

In the photo, Jackson placed both hands at her sides. She tilted her head down and slightly to the side, displaying her sharp jawline. She looked at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made the whole pose look effortless. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper’s skirt was blowing in the wind, which made the shot look dynamic. The music icon was photographed in front of a plain white backdrop that easily showed off shadows of her garment.

For her caption, Jackson kept it simple and put a red heart emoji.

The “Miss You Much” entertainer had a whole glam squad that helped her achieve this look, and she credited them in the tags — her makeup artist, Preston; fashion stylist, Cassandra Hawthorn; and hairstylist, Cassidy Blaine. She also tagged the photographer, Solaiman Fazel.

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 77,400 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 3.9 million followers.

“Ahhhh! The Lady in Red! Happy Holidays to you and the entire fam!” one user wrote.

“Oh my!! I’m loving all these photos!!!!!” another shared, adding multiple eye-heart emoji.

“How can a human being be THIS gorgeous???” a third fan remarked.

“OMG, there are no words!!! BEAUTY is her name!!! Love this QUEEN!!!!” a fourth follower commented.

In a separate Instagram post, Jackson told her followers that her recent photoshoot uploads are taken from her “Metamorphosis” Tour book, which was the show she headlined in Las Vegas earlier this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “So Excited” singer was photographed with her face covered in glitter. The aesthetically pleasing images looked like a work of art.