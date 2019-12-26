Miley Cyrus Reportedly Spent A ‘Cozy’ Christmas With Cody Simpson In Nashville

Lovers Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson celebrated their first-ever Christmas together. The couple was joined by the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.

Miley took to her Instagram stories and posted several black and white pics of the celebration. In the photos, Cody was seen with Miley’s parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, as well as her siblings Trace, Braison, and Brandi. It was reported by E! News that little sister Noah spent the holidays in Los Angeles.

As was also reported by the same publication, the cozy family snap came hours after The Last Song actress shared the family’s official Christmas pictures. The snapshots were allegedly captured at the family’s balcony, just outside their home.

Several couple snaps were also shared in where Cody was holding a guitar, eyes closed, while Miley took the photo as she lovingly looked at her beau. The Hannah Montana actress also posted several Instagram boomerangs where Cody was playing the guitar and another clip where the couple stuck out their tongues to the camera.

The “Golden Thing” singer also shared several Instagram stories of the celebration. In one instance, he took a video of Miley “twerking” in the kitchen with a caption that says “just some wholesome Christmas content.” Followed by a video of himself trying to do the same thing.

Another monochrome video showed Cody with Miley’s mom Tish sitting next to each other, while Miley is in front dancing her heart out. Followed by a clip with Miley holding Cody’s phone, both holding a drink while doing a mini dance next to the Christmas tree.

Before the clips, Cody shared a closeup snapshot of his present to his “queen” — a gold skull necklace which he describes as “museum quality.”

A few days ago, the couple was bombarded with split rumors, as was reported by the DailyMail. The assumptions came after Cody was seen hanging out with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City and the lack of social media presence of the couple also fueled the presumptions. However, Cody’s little sister Alli Simpson squashed the rumors by revealing that Jordy is her brother’s best friend and that the model is dating one of Cody’s pals, Ryan McCarthy.

It is also important to note that Miley, on the other hand, has reached a divorce settlement with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. As reported by The Inquisitr, it will take approximately six months from the date of filing to become final. It was also revealed that Miley will take full custody of their pets.