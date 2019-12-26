NBA Rumors: LaMarcus Aldridge Could Be ‘Perfect Fit’ As Midseason Acquisition For Hawks, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

With an NBA-worst 6-25 record and eight straight losses as of this writing, the Atlanta Hawks have been featured in multiple trade rumors in recent weeks, many of which have linked them to star players such as Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons and DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs. Most recently, DeRozan’s teammate, LaMarcus Aldridge, was suggested as another target the embattled Hawks could consider ahead of the February trade deadline.

On Tuesday, Fadeaway World published a list of five players who could potentially help out the Hawks’ star guard, Trae Young, as midseason trade acquisitions, including big men such as Drummond, Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside, and Aldridge. In its entry for Aldridge, the publication explained that the 34-year-old forward/center is likely to be moved prior to the trade deadline as the Spurs start their own rebuilding project.

Although it is expected that Aldridge will be shipped to a contender, Fadeaway World wrote that the Spurs veteran looks like a “perfect fit” for the Hawks, where he could theoretically start at center and play alongside up-and-coming stars like Young and third-year big man John Collins. No specific trade packages were suggested, but the outlet noted that if Atlanta will make a midseason deal, the organization will likely offer someone like Allen Crabbe or Evan Turner — both of whom are veterans on expiring contracts. Young wingmen Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter were also recommended as trade pieces that could “sweeten [the] deal.”

“Aldridge is still one of the best elbow scorers in the league and he’s proven to be a solid offensive rebounder. Also, he could be stretch the floor in all-shooters lineups,” Fadeaway World added.

LaMarcus Aldridge ERUPTED for 66.3 FPTS in the @spurs win over MEM! 40 PTS (season-high)

9 REB

5 AST

3 BLK pic.twitter.com/tfxppfmgfr — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) December 24, 2019

Loading...

Despite being in his 14th NBA season after getting picked second overall in the 2006 draft, Aldridge has continued to put up strong numbers for San Antonio. According to his Basketball-Reference player page, the seven-time All-Star is averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists as the Spurs’ starting center, while shooting at a 51.3 percent clip from the field and sinking 34.7 percent of his three-point shot attempts.

Aside from the Hawks, there have been other struggling teams suggested as possible destinations for Aldridge, in the event he gets traded by the Spurs. These include the Phoenix Suns, who are currently 11th in the Western Conference with an 11-19 win-loss record and perceived as being in need of skilled players — specifically at Aldridge’s natural position of power forward — who could complement their superstar shooting guard, Devin Booker.