Jessica Simpson & Her Daughters Pose In Matching Cheetah-Print Jammies For Baby Birdie Mae’s First Christmas

The mom of three shared adorable family photos for Christmas.

Jessica Simpson shared a series of sweet family photos for Christmas. The singer and designer took to Instagram to post a cozy Christmas Eve photo with her daughters as well as a shot of her family of five posing in front of the massive Christmas tree at their home.

To celebrate the holiday, Simpson, 39, shared a sweet photo on her Instagram story of herself and her two daughters, Maxwell Drew, 7, and Birdie Mae, 9 months, wearing matching hooded cheetah-print onesie pajamas, according to People. Maxwell is leaning on her mom’s shoulder and Jessica is holding her baby girl as the trio smile for the camera on the night before Christmas.

“Christmas Eve PJs,” the mom of three captioned the shot.

In a separate photo posted to her Instagram page, Jessica, 39, and her husband Eric Johnson, 40, pose in front of a towering silver, gold, and white tree with kids Maxwell, and Ace Knute, 6. Johnson is holding the couple’s baby girl Birdie Mae. The photo appears to be taken in the entryway to the family’s home.

Jessica wears a leopard-print dress with a cropped black jacket and open-toed black heels, while her kids are also decked out for the Christmas holiday. Maxwell is the spitting image of her famous mama as she poses in a red Christmas dress with a festive red and black coat over top of it, while Ace sports a green plaid jacket and black pants. Proud papa Johson also wears a suit jacket as he poses with his family for the special shot.

Of course, little Birdie Mae is the star of the photo as she stares straight at the camera with a big smile on her face for her very first holiday season. The adorable baby girl wears a red and green Christmas dress and a matching hair bow as her daddy holds her for the family photo.

Jessica captioned the pic with a Merry Christmas message to her fans. In the comments section to the pic, fans went wild over the rare photo of all five members of the Johnson family. Several fans noted how much Jessica’s kids look like her and how big they are getting.

“If you take off your heels, Max is prob as tall as you!” one fan wrote to Jessica.

“Your son looks soooo much like you!” another wrote. “Your family is beautiful! Merry Christmas!”

“You guys (and the tree) look great!! ” another wrote.

“Picture perfect family love!” another Instagram fan chimed in. “Merry Christmas Johnsons!!!”

Jessica previously poked fun at how frazzled she gets during the holiday season. The star had even more on her plate this year as she managed to sign 14,000 copies of her upcoming memoir amid the holiday rush.