Latina Model Yaslen Clemente Leaves Little To The Imagination In Red Lace Lingerie For Christmas

Miami hottie Yaslen Clemente who has attracted more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram with her provocative snapshots, recently took to her page and stunned her fans with two brand new photos.

In the first snap, the bombshell could be seen rocking red lace lingerie that allowed her to show off her perfect physique, especially a glimpse of her perky busts. It is important to note that the bra is almost see-through, making her nipples almost visible to onlookers.

The high-cut undergarment also enabled the model to flaunt her well-toned thighs and her curvy behind, as she moved her hips slightly to the side.

The next photo showed Yaslen posing in a sideways position, showing off her perky derriere. The pose also treated her fans to a major sideboob display.

The fitness model styled her highlighted tresses into soft wavy curls that were partly covered by a Santa Claus hat that she donned in the photos. She opted for a festive makeup look that included berry eyeshadow, eyeliner, thick mascara, contour, and blush, as well as a highlighter, and a very flattering nude lipgloss.

Yaslen wore her signature accessories such as her gold choker necklace, layered with another necklace that has her name on it. Although her earrings were not shown in the photos, it may be possible that she was also wearing her usual gold studs.

Within six hours of posting, the latest share became an instant hit, earning more than 35,400 likes and almost 500 comments in which fans could be seen complementing the model’s looks and sexy figure. Other admirers also felt the need to send their holiday greetings and wishes.

“Yaslen, my wonderful friend, you look absolutely breathtaking and beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“Omg so, so stunning shot! You’re so unreal! That smile! I wish you a Merry Christmas!” an admirer commented.

“Merry Christmas, princess. You are perfect, wonderful, a goddess!” another fan added.

“Really nobody is on your level. Wow!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Since the post did not have any captions, a follower suggested “Naughty or Nice.”

Just a day ago, the blonde beauty also shared an alluring update on her page, where she can be seen wearing another red ensemble. Although a less provocative number than the current, Yaslen still looked stunning as ever.

On December 23, Yaslen posted a skin-baring snap on her social media page, where she can be seen wearing a skimpy yellow bikini that showed off every bit of her curves. The Instagram update was for an ad she made for a swimwear brand.