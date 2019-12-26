Draya Michele Goes Topless While Reading ‘Penthouse’

Draya Michele shared a new update with her Instagram fans today. She was seen going topless while reading Penthouse Magazine.

The model was photographed indoors. She leaned back in a vintage couch. The fabric was a shimmery yellow-gold tone, and the couch had plush backing.

The stunner was spotted leaning back on her elbows. She held a magazine in her hands, which she held open. Meanwhile, she propped up her right knee into the air. Draya glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face. She kept her lips closed for a pouty expression, and her dark blush popped in the shot.

In addition, the former Basketball Wives star wore colorful bottoms. Draya didn’t appear to be wearing any accessories, with her opting to go barefoot too.

The room that she was in was filled with other eye-catching pieces. There was a glass-top coffee table in the left side of the frame. Plus, the couch was decorated with a couple of throw pillows. There was a leopard-print pillow and a light brown, fuzzy one. Further in the backdrop was a room divider. A camo print jacket hung from the top.

And although the photo was posted hours before Christmas Day ends on the east coast, the stunner alluded to the holidays in her captions.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their rave reviews.

“This is single draya and I love it,” declared an admirer.

“I see you doing whatever you want,” joked a follower.

“Don’t hurt emmmmm,” wrote a fan.

Others were distracted by the magazine.

“Is that you on the cover,” asked a fourth Instagram user.

The stunner hasn’t been featured in Penthouse before, so the cover is of someone else. But at any rate, it was clear that people were also distracted by her relationship status.

Earlier in the day, Draya revealed in her Instagram stories that she’s been single for the entire month of December. She told off the haters and wished her followers a merry Christmas.

In addition, the bombshell previously showed off another topless look on Instagram. She was spotted posing in a bathtub while wearing a pair of ripped jeans. Draya looked up at the camera with a white towel wrapped around her head. She propped her left elbow on the side of the tub and crossed her legs. She gave a hint of a smile with her lips closed, and censored her chest with her right arm.