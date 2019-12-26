Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Pic With Hubby As They Celebrate Christmas And His Birthday

In an adorable Christmas photo, Kaley Cuoco shares an intimate moment with her husband, Karl Cook, on Christmas day. While for many Christmas is all about celebrating with friends, for Kaley’s husband, it is also his birthday, which means a double celebration for the adorable pair.

Posting the image to her Instagram account on the night of Christmas day, the photo shows the couple cuddling in front of a Christmas tree. The large angel on top of the tree looks down on them and the soft glow of Christmas lights flickers, adding a charming ambiance to the pic. Behind the tree, a huge mirror helps to reflect the lighting across the room.

Wearing a dark-colored top, Kaley’s hair is pulled up on top of her head in a messy bun. She smiles broadly up at her husband who turned 29-years-old on Christmas day. Karl is wearing a burgundy shirt buttoned up underneath a warm khaki-colored jacket that is lined with fur.

Not only does the tree behind them display Christmas lights but the twinkling of more lights can be seen on the window behind it. The darkness shown through the window indicates the late hour of the day. However, there is a warm glow inside the house as Karl returns Kaley’s hug and gives a cheeky little smirk at the camera.

Fans of the pair were enchanted by the image and quickly commented on the image.

“Cutest,” one follower posted.

“Happy Birthday and Merriest of Christmas to you both!!!!” said another.

“What a gift he is,” another fan said before wishing the pair a Merry Christmas and following the comments with festive emoji.

Many others also wished the pair well during the festive season. Others also wished Karl a happy birthday.

For many that celebrate their birthday on Christmas day, it can be a mixed blessing, something that one commenter also pointed out.

“Aw, that sucks having [your] birthday and Christmas on the same day.”

However, they did point out one distinct advantage to the joint celebration.

“Well the good thing is that Kaley won’t ever forget your birthday.”

Even though Kaley and Karl have only been married since June of 2018, there have already been rumors regarding divorce, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr. However, Kaley keeps insisting that these rumors are untrue and the couple regularly makes appearances together. In addition, Kaley frequently posts images of her and Karl to her Instagram account to further quash those rumors.