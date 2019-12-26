Rita Ora Wows Fans In Stunning Ocean Photoshoot

Singer Rita Ora wowed her Instagram followers with a couple of red hot images. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the celebrity has been recently sharing images from her time on vacation with her family in St. Barts.

While plenty of her previous snaps during her vacation have featured the Rita in revealing bikinis, the singer decided to show off a stunning orange dress in her latest Instagram pics. The two images show the 29-year-old singer in the sleek dress which matches the color of the breathtaking sunset behind her. Featuring shoestring straps, the outfit also shows off plenty of bare skin.

Rita’s hair is slicked back and held with clips, looking as though she has just taken a dip in the spectacular waters of St. Barts prior to donning her evening wear. Her barely-there makeup highlights the singer’s dazzling features. Wearing thick gold chains around her neck, Rita also accessorizes her look with sparkling bracelets and plenty of rings on her fingers.

The first image is a close up of the star as she stands aboard a boat. Leaning against the railing in the second shot, she pouts seductively at the camera, showing off her shapely arms and back. Behind her, the water glimmers and a large boat can be seen off into the distance.

Followers, who have been watching closely as the star spends her time relaxing on vacation, were quick to comment. At the time of publication of this article, Rita’s post has garnered 104,000 likes and more than 600 comments. Her fans were amazed at the stunning images and promptly commented about it.

Many fans posted the single word, “Wow,” or a row of love heart emoji in response to the sizzling images. However, some regained their composure before posting their comments.

“Hope you and your family have had the best Christmas,” one follower wrote. “Bring on the new year.”

“U r stunning,” another wrote.

“Lovin the view,” said yet another follower, following their comment with a heart emoji.

Rita revealed in the caption of the images that the photographer was 22-year-old Don Ora, who is her younger brother.

According to The Daily Mail, Rita has been in St. Barts since before Christmas. With her on vacation is her mother Vera, father Besnik, sister Elena, and her brother.

Once her vacation is over, Rita can be seen on TV with co-panelists Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall on The Masked Singer, which premieres its latest season on January 4.