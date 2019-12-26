‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Baby Bump In Christmas Photo With Husband And Dog

Fitness model Lauren Drain typically takes to social media to post photos of herself in workout gear, bikinis, and other outfits that highlight her amazing figure, but given that she’s expecting her first child with husband David Kagan, she hasn’t been shy either about showcasing her pregnant belly. That was the case on Christmas Day, as the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” updated her Instagram account with an endearing new snap of herself, her hubby, and their dog as they spread some holiday cheer.

As seen in the photo uploaded on Wednesday night, Lauren and David were snapped while posing in their living room, which featured a Christmas tree to their left and a pair of stockings hanging by the fireplace on the right. Both husband and wife were decked out in matching attires that included red-and-black checkered pants and gray sweaters featuring the same red-and-black pattern on the sleeves and the words “Merry Christmas” in front. Quite notably, Lauren’s sweater cut off right at her midsection, allowing her to flaunt her baby bump for her 3.9 million followers.

Also featured in the snap was the Kagan family’s dog, a pug named Max, who looked adorable while wearing a pair of reindeer antlers on his head and sitting on a plush chair.

In her caption, Lauren wished her fans a Merry Christmas and invited them to check out her latest Instagram story, promising a hilarious time for anyone who watches her gift exchanges with her husband. She also made reference to another gift she and David are expecting — baby Aria, who is expected to arrive early next month.

In the four hours since the photo was uploaded, it has received more than 18,000 likes, as well as close to 140 comments from fans who offered their thoughts on the cute family picture.

“Congratulations guys this is going to be epic first baby awesome time to be alive Merry Christmas and Happy New year,” said one follower.

“Dog back at it again with the ‘whatcha lookin at?'” a second fan observed, in reference to Max’s bemused expression in the photo.

“ADORABLE!! Merry Christmas, beautiful little family!!” gushed a third admirer, adding a heart-eyes and heart emoji to their reply.

Prior to Lauren’s Christmas Day updates on Instagram, which also included a separate video of herself and David busting some moves in what she called their “Baby Mama Dance,” the 33-year-old fitness model shared another baby bump photo late last week. This image saw her going topless in a pair of jeans as she posed next to her husband, asking fans in the caption to guess her due date for a chance to win a $150 gift card from Amazon.