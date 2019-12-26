Constance Nunes Drops Sizzling Naughty Christmas Pic

As the dust settles on another Christmas day, Instagram sensation, Constance Nunes, wished everyone a “Merry Christmas” in a racy new pic. This picture instantly got her followers’ attention as they clamored to post replies.

The image shows Constance lying down on red sheets. Her dark brown hair is brushed to one side as she rests comfortably on one arm. In the ambient lighting used for the pic, Nunes pouts suggestively at the camera. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star is wearing a revealing off-the-shoulder black outfit that is trimmed with black fur around the neckline. This outfit is pushed to one side, showing off plenty of the star’s pert derriere.

Within an hour of posting the revealing photo, the image had more than 6,000 likes. Followers were wowed by the stunning snap and quickly rushed in to comment on the revealing image.

“Merry Christmas to you and thank you wow very hot,” wrote one follower.

“The perfect present,” another fan commented shortly after the picture was posted.

“Oh my,” said yet another follower. “Got more then [sic] I expected with this new follow.”

Constance also revealed that the latest picture was taken by photographer Ben Tsui, a commercial fashion and editorial photographer who is based in Los Angeles, according to his Instagram account.

Constance Nunes is best known for her role in the Netflix reality television series, Car Masters: From Rust to Riches. In this series, Nunes, along with a crew from Gotham Garage led by Mark Towle, aims to give makeovers to classic cars in an effort to raise their sale prices. Nunes’ Instagram account regularly features images of herself while she works on these cars. Alongside these images are also many other racier ones featuring the celebrity.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance took to Instagram recently to reflect on her “difficult” year. Posting an image on her birthday, the celebrity lamented about how she should be posting something inspirational as the caption to the image but all that she could talk about was “the most difficult year” of her life. The image she shared with her followers was one of her entirely in her birthday suit — AKA naked. While she did not share the personal tribulations that led to her having a difficult year, she did state that she was thankful to have a strong support group surrounding her that helped her through her troubled times.